Medcom

Medcom is a Polish designer and manufacturer of power electronics for public transportation vehicles. For over 30 years, the company has been supplying car-builders with auxiliary converters, traction inverters, battery chargers and other power systems for: EMUs, locomotives, passenger coaches as well as urban vehicles: trams, metro cars, trolleybuses and electric buses. As InnoTrans 2024 approaches, we are interviewing Paweł Choduń – Vice President of Medcom, about Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology that moves green transformation forward.