AUSTRALIA: ST Engineering Urban Solutions is to supply its AGIL platform screen doors for the Western Sydney Airport metro line, the Singapore-based company announced on November 30.

ST Engineering is to deliver 54 sets of full-height platform screen doors and another 54 sets of a half-height variant. It plans to complete the installation of the equipment at all six stations on the line by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

‘Securing this platform screen door contract marks our continued expansion in the Australian rail market, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to this transformative transportation project that will provide essential rail connectivity to communities and support economic growth in Western Sydney’, said Chew Men Leong, President of Urban Solutions at ST Engineering.

The 23 km automated metro will link St Marys station on the Sydney Trains suburban network with the Aerotropolis regeneration area via Western Sydney International Airport, which is now under construction. The line is expected to open alongside the airport later this decade.