SPAIN: Euskotren has awarded CAF a contract to supply five Class 980 trainsets in 2026-27 for use on the future Bilbao metro Line 5.

The 6·6 km Line 5 is under construction between Sarratu and Gldakao in the eastern suburbs of Bilbao.

The four-car metre gauge trainsets will be an updated version of Euskotren’s current Class 940 cars, with wide gangways and technology to facilitate safety and accessibility.

The €60m rolling stock contract announced on July 13 includes the supply of onboard equipment to support ETCS Level 1 operation by the five trainsets as well as 28 existing Class 950 EMUs.