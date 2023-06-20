Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Local infrastructure manager Euskal Trenbide Sarea has selected a joint venture of Acciona, Sacyr, Altuna y Uria and Bycam to build the central section of Bilbao metro Line 5, Acciona announced on June 15.

The 2·8 km section of the planned 6·3 km Line 5 would link Aperribai with Galdakao. The project cost is €88·1m, including tunnelling, the construction of Bengoetxe and Galdakao stations and the Olabarrieta and Abusu ventilation and emergency shafts.

The mostly underground Line 5 would replace the existing double-track surface route used by Euskotren and Bilbao metro services between Etxebarri and Usánsolo, with the old line to be abandoned.

It is intended to better serve the densely populated districts in the Ibaizabal valley to the east of the city centre.

Line 5 trains would start at Etxebarri, and serve five intermediate stations before reaching Usánsolo, where they would rejoin the existing railway.

The Basque regional government gave final approval for the construction of Line 5 in October last year.

Works on the central section are expected to start in September and be completed in four years. The full Line 5 is planned to be completed by 2029.