Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Tenders have been called for the design and construction of a 15 km extension of București metro Line M4 from Gara de Nord to Gara Progresul with 14 stations.

This follows studies undertaken in 2017-19 by Metroul, Amberg and Transport Insights.

The tenders called by a group of local authorities and operator Metrorex on April 26 divide the project into two sections, covering Gara de Nord 2 to Eroii Revoluției 2 and the next section on to Gara Progresul.

Design and construction is expected to take 60 months and cost between €1·9bn and €2·3bn, to be funded from a €2·5bn EU grant.