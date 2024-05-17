Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London and Docklands Light Railway operator KeolisAmey Docklands are trialling an Access DLR scheme which aims to make travel on the automated light metro more accessible.

During the a six-month trial DLR passengers will be able to pre-book a time slot between 07.00 and 19.00 online or by phone at least 2 h in advance. Shorter notice requests can also be made by phone, and will be subject to staff availability.

Users will be met at the start of their DLR journey by clearly identifiable staff, who can accompany them throughout their trip on the metro to provide the requested travel support.

Access DLR is open to anyone aged 18 and over who requires assistance to travel, covering a wide range of needs including mobility, visual impairments and mental health. Users will not be asked for any proof of disability.

Feedback will be gathered on how the service works, hours of operation and potential demand.

TfL currently offers a ’turn up and go’ assistance service on the London Underground, London Overground and Elizabeth Line, but this is not available on the DLR as the stations are unstaffed.

‘DLR stations have been step-free since it was introduced, but we know that only addresses one element of accessibility’, said TfL’s Director of Rail and Sponsored Services Trish Ashton on May 15.