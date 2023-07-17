Show Fullscreen

CHINA: The National Development & Reform Commission has approved the fifth phase of the Shenzhen metro development programme. This includes 182.8 km of new lines and extensions.

Shenzhen metro development programme phase five Line Description Length, km Stations Line 15 loop line 32·2 24 Line 17 first phase Luohu Xi to Shanglilang 18·8 18 Line 19 first phase Nantangwei to Julong 12·5 12 Line 20 second phase Jichang Bei (Airport North) to Baishizhou 24·9 11 Line 22 first phase Shangsha to Liguang 34·2 21 Line 25 first phase Shilong to Jihua Yiyuan 16·2 14 Line 27 first phase Songpingcun to Gangtou Xi 23·2 19 Line 29 first phase Hongshuwan Dong to Xingdong 11·3 10 Line 32 first phase Xichong to Kuichong Dong 9·5 5

The Shenzhen sections of proposed extensions of Line 10 from Shuangyong Jie to Huanggekeng and Line 11 beyond Bitou were also approved, but approval for the sections within Dongguan are still required.

The first phases of lines 18 and 21 were not approved.