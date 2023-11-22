Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Passenger services on the 11·1 km, fully elevated metro Line 1 in Navi Mumbai began on November 17.

The line links Belapur on the Harbour Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway with Pendhar in Navi Mumbai, a planned city to the east with 1·6 million residents. There are 11 stations.

Construction began in 2011, when completion was envisaged for late 2015.

The line is operated by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp 50:50 joint venture of the national government and the state of Maharashtra under a 10-year contract awarded by project promoter City & Industrial Development Corp.

CRRC Zhuzhou has supplied eight three-car trainsets. Services run every 15 min.

Planned extensions totalling 12 km would extend the line to Khandeshwar.