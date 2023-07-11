Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Transport authority Île-de-France-Mobilités has selected a consortium of RATP Dev, ComfortDelGro and Alstom as preferred bidder to operate the future Grand Paris Express automated metro Line 15 South.

The decision is due to be approved by the transport authority’s board on July 18.

The joint venture was formed in 2020 to bid for Grand Paris Express operating contracts, with RATP Dev having the majority stake.

The Line 15 South contract will include a two-year pre-operating phase ahead of the planned opening of the line at the end of 2025, followed by six years of operation.

The orbital line will run for 33 km from Pont-de-Sèvres to Noisy-Champs, with 16 stations all offering interchanges with current network. Services are expected to run at up to 110 km/h, with a train every 190 sec at peak times.

Alstom supplying 25 six-car trainsets. These will be maintained at a new depot in Champigny, where the first trainset was delivered on June 22.