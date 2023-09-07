CHINA: Hong Kong metro operator MTR Corp signed agreements with the Special Administrative Region’s government on September 5 covering the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the planned Kwu Tung station on the East Rail Line and the Tuen Mun South Extension.

Both projects are to be funded using MTR Corp’s ‘Rail plus Property’ model.

The Kwu Tung infill station will be located between the existing stations at Lok Ma Chau and Sheung Shui, and is intended as the main transport hub for the future Kwu Tung North New Development Area.

The underground station will be the first new station in Hong Kong to be built around an operational tunnel, which MTR said would involve ‘highly complex construction procedures’ to ensure services could continue during the work. Completion is planned for 2027.

The Tuen Mun South Extension will extend the western end of the Tuen Ma Line by 2·4 km from its current terminus. The extension will run on a viaduct, serving two new stations at Area 16 and Tuen Mun South near the ferry terminal.

The extension will be built through a developed area, and MTR said it would endeavour to minimise the impact of the work on the neighbourhood. Completion is envisaged for 2030.

‘The Corporation looks forward to continuing to expand and enhance the railway network to facilitate the city’s long term sustainable development, drive economic growth and build thriving and prosperous communities with the railway as the backbone, putting into practice the vision of “Go Beyond Boundaries” with new railway services’, said CEO Jacob Kam.