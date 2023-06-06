Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Project promoter Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd has appointed a consortium of Systra, RITES and DB as general consultant for the Airport Express Metro Line project.

The 31 km line with nine stations will connect Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with Raidurg on the Blue Line, providing an alternative to congested roads. The line will be partly in tunnel, unlike the existing elevated network.

Construction is planned for completion in 2026 as part of Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro programme.

The Rs985·4m general consultancy contract includes reviewing the detailed project report, preliminary design work, tender preparation and procurement, checking designs, project scheduling and monitoring, and supervising civil and railway systems works including systems integration, testing and commissioning.

‘This project is a great opportunity for us to build a strong relationship with HAML and demonstrate our project delivery capabilities and client-centric approach’, said Mumtaz Afzal, Assistant Vice-President Operations at Systra’s rail project management consultancy business.