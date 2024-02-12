Show Fullscreen

USA: Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority has selected Hyundai Rotem USA as the winner of a contract to supply metro trains.

The $663·7m order approved by the board on January 25 covers 182 vehicles, with an option to order 50 more. Designated HR5000, the trains will operate as two-car married pairs with a capacity of 245 passengers. They will have a maximum speed of 113 km/h, with up to three sets able to work in multiple.

The fleet will be used on the 26 km Line B (Red) between Union Station and North Hollywood, and the 10 km Line D (Purple) which is being extended 14 km and seven stations from Wilshire/Western to Westwood/VA Hospital under the Westside Purple Line Extension project.

Hitachi Rail and Stadler also submitted proposals, which were evaluated for factors including schedule risk, past performance, technical expertise, project management and US job creation.

Hyundai Rotem said it was able to win the order because of its manufacturing technology and business performance, including its ability to supply the trains in time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.