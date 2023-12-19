Show Fullscreen

PORTUGAL: Metropolitano de Lisboa has awarded a consortium of Mota Engil and SPIE Batignolles Internacional a contract to build a 4 km extension of the metro’s Red Line.

The consortium’s €321·9m bid beat offers from FCC with Alberto Couto Alves; Teixeira Duarte with Casais; Alves Ribeiro, Tecnovia, EPOS and Somafel; Acciona with Domingos da Silva Teixeira; and Zagope with Comsa/Fergrupo.

Metropolitano de Lisboa called tenders in January with a budget of €405·4m. This includes €101·4m of government funding, an €304m from the European Union’s Recovery & Resilience Fund which requires the work to be completed by the end of 2026.

The four-station extension will run southwest from São Sebastião to Alcântara, where there would be an interchange with rail and tram services and the proposed LIOS light rail line to Oeiras.

The extension will serve an area with a high density of housing, and employment, educational and retail facilities. It is expected to increase daily ridership on the network by 4·7%, with modal shift from cars saving 6 200 tonne of CO 2 in the first year of operation.

The project includes the €24m installation of CBTC on the section of the Red Line between Oriente and São Sebastião and on 41 three-car trainsets.