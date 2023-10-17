Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London’s Lost Property Office has moved from its previous site in South Kensington to a location in West Ham which offers more space and enables faster processing.

The Lost Property Office recovers more than 200 000 items each year, including 4 400 wallets, 3 500 bags and 1 300 mobile phones in 2020-21.

Lost property is held for three months, before any personal data is removed and the item then donated to charity, recycled or auctioned with revenue contributing towards the cost of running the office, which is 90 years old this year.

‘We are pleased to have moved to a new home — a building that can accommodate the complexities of operating the largest lost property office in Europe and this ensure we can reunite owners with their lost belongings as quickly as possible’, said Performance Manager Diana Quaye on October 13. ‘I always advise people to report their lost items on our website because you never know, we just may have it.’