MONACO: The Ministry of Public Works, Environment & Urban Development has invited proposals to develop a large park-and-ride site in France linked to the principality by a underground express metro.

The design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance contract would cover a 3 500 space car park at La Brasca near the A500 tunnel between Eze and La Turbie in France, along with the metro which would be automated if possible with an initial capacity of 2 400 passengers/direction/h.

There would be a station at the car park, and at least one station within Monaco located underground between the Charles III city block and Place d’Armes.

Proposals for an extension of the line and/or the creation of other stations in Monegasque territory may be submitted, along with proposals for the transport of freight on the line. The technology and capacity should be designed to permit future extensions both in France and Monaco.

The overall cost of the project is estimated at €1·2bn, and implementation would be subject to a bilateral agreement between France and Monaco.

Applications should be submitted by February 28 2025.