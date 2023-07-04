Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London has exercised an option for CAF to supply a further 11 automated light metro trainsets for the Docklands Light Railway network in the east of the capital.

TfL ordered 43 walk-through driverless trainsets from CAF in June 2019, with options for up to 34 more. Of the initial batch, 33 were ordered to replace existing stock and 10 to increase capacity.

The follow-on order for a further 11 which was announced on June 30 is supported by funding from the government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, in order to support the development of 10 000 new homes across the DLR network, particularly in the Royal Docks and on the Isle of Dogs.

The five-car B23 trainsets for 750 V DC operation have wide gangways, real-time audio and visual passenger information, air-conditioning and mobile device charging points. There are three multi-purpose areas for pushchairs, bicycles and luggage, and three dedicated wheelchair spaces. Each trainset can carry up to 792 passengers, with 141 fixed and 15 tip-up seats.

The first of the initial build was delivered in January, and TfL reports that two sets are now on test. All 54 are expected to be in service by the end of 2026, boosting overall capacity on the network by more than 60%.