INDONESIA: Operator MRT Jakarta has awarded a 4·2tr rupiah contract to Japan’s Sojitz Corp on April 17 to design and install the railway systems on the phase 2A extension of the Jakarta MRT North–South Line. The 5·8 km underground phase 2A is under construction between Bundaran HI and Kota.

The agreement lasts for 75 months. It covers the production, delivery and installation of substation, power distribution, and overhead contact lines, plus signalling and telecommunications equipment, SCADA, trackwork and platform screen doors.

The project is being supported by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The first section of the North–South Line was inaugurated in March 2019. MRT Jakarta expects phase 2A to open in stages, with the Bundaran HI – Monas section being launched in 2027 and the remainder of the route to Kota in 2030. As of March 25, phase 2A was at 33·4% completion.