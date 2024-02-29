Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The city of München has commissioned municipal bodies to draw up preliminary plans for the southern section of the proposed metro Line U9.

U9 is planned as a 10·9 km cross-city link between Implerstraße and Münchner Freiheit. It will have five stations including one at Hauptbahnhof. The route is intended to relieve the busy corridor shared by U3 and U6.

Options for the section south of Hauptbahnhof are to be drawn up and presented to the city council, Stadtwerke München said on February 20. The council will then decide on the next steps.

Planning is expected to take around three years. This would enable construction to begin in the 2030s, subject to funding being secured, for opening in the early 2040s.