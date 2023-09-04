Show Fullscreen

INDONESIA: President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Jakarta – Bogor – Depok –Bekasi LRT elevated metro on August 28, and it carried 28 925 passengers in the first two days of operation.

The 42·1 km Jabodebek LRT has 18 stations serving the greater Jakarta region as well as adjacent areas of West Java within the metropolitan area.

It starts at Dukuh Atas and runs 9·9 km southeast to Cawang where it splits into branches to Harjamukti (17·6 km) and Jatimulya (14·6 km).

The line is operated by national railway PT Kereta Api Indonesia using a fleet of 31 six-car 1 435 mm gauge 750 V DC third rail driverless trainsets supplied by PT Inka. These have a capacity of 1 308 passengers including 174 seated and operate automatically at up to 80 km/h in GoA3 mode with an onboard attendant.

The overall cost of the project was 32·6tr rupiah, an increase from the 20tr rupiah envisaged in 2015. This was financed by the government and through loans from mostly local banks. Opening was initially planned for 2019, but has been postponed several times.

Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir said good public transport is a priority for Jakarta and its surrounding areas, and the Jabodebek LRT would help to reduce the use of private vehicles and thus pollution.

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said the line was an environmentally friendly, fast and inexpensive mode of transport which would be very important for the whole community.