SAUDI ARABIA: The next phase of the Riyadh metro project was completed on December 15 with the launch of passenger services on the Red and Green lines.

Five of the six lines are now open. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud officially inaugurated the network on November 27, and the Blue, Purple and Yellow lines opened to passengers on December 1. The Orange Line is set to follow on January 5.

Line Route Length, km Opening Construction contract winners Rolling stock supplier Operations Maintenance 1 Blue Olaya - Batha Street 38 December 1 2024 BACS (Bechtel, Almabani General Contractors, Consolidated Contractors Co, Siemens Mobility) Siemens Mobility, 41 four-car and 26 two-car Inspiro trainsets CAMCO (RATP Dev/SAPTCO joint venture) Siemens Mobility 2 Red King Fahd Sport City – King Saud University 25·1 December 15 2024 3 Orange Medina Road – Prince Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Awwal 41·1 January 5 2025 ArRiyadh New Mobility (Ansaldo STS (now Hitachi), Bombardier Transportation (Alstom), Salini-Impregilo (Webuild), Larsen & Toubro, Nesma) Bombardier Transportation, 47 two-car Inovia trainsets FLOW (FS Italiane, Alstom and Ansaldo STS (Hitachi)) Alstom 4 Yellow King Khalid International Airport 29·7 December 1 2024 FAST (FCC, Samsung C&T, Alstom, Strukton, Freyssinet Saudi Arabia, Typsa, Setec) Alstom, 69 two-car Metropolis trainsets 5 Green Ministry of Education –National Museum 13·3 December 15 2024 6 Purple Abdulrahman bin Auf Street – Sheikh Hassan bin Hussein bin Ali 28·8 December 1 2024

The Red Line runs 25·1 km east to west connecting King Fahd Sport City to King Saud University with 15 stations, including the Riyadh Exhibition Centre. It intersects with the Blue Line at STC, with the Green Line at the Ministry of Education, and with the Purple Line at Al Hamra station.

The Green Line runs 13·3 km from the Ministry of Education to the National Museum, and will have 12 stations serving government sites including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce, as well as several commercial, services and residential facilities; the Ministry of Finance and the National Museum stations are still to open. The Green Line offers an interchange with the Red Line at the Ministry of Education and with the Blue Line at the National Museum.