TAIWAN: The Ministry of Transportation &Communications approved plans to build the Blue Line metro in Taichung on January 29.

The city’s second metro line would run from Taichung Port in the west to Shalu and Xitun in central Taichung, along the busy Taiwan Avenue. It would serve 20 stations, including an interchange to the Green Line at Taichung City Hall.

The total budget for the scheme is estimated at NT$161·5bn, of which the central government would provide NT$67·6bn. It is expected to open in 10 years after approval.