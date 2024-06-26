Show Fullscreen

Škoda Group has started assembling the first Type 52T ForCity Plus Praha trams for the Czech capital’s transport operator DPP at its Plzen works. Ordered under a framework contract for up to 200 vehicles, the first 100% low-floor tram is due to be delivered for testing at the beginning of 2025.

Regio-Verkehrsverbund Freiburg has introduced fare capping using the Fairtiq check-in, check-out app. The daily cap is limited to €6·53 if all journeys taken are less than 10 km, but increases to €13·06 if one or more trips is longer than 10 km. The tariff association says a single trip will never cost more using the app than an alternative payment option.

Greater Toronto transport authority Metrolinx has started public consultation on proposals for eastern and western extensions of the Sheppard Avenue Subway, which operates as TTC Line 4. Building on initial consultations in November 2023, the discussions will consider a range of concepts, including route, station locations, speed, frequency, and capacity. The feedback will inform the selection of a preferred option and the development of an initial business case.

Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona announced on June 21 that it had withdrawn its last Series 2000 trainset from Line 3, after more than 18 million km of operation. Supplied by CAF, Meinfesa and GEC Alstom, with Mitsubishi Electric traction motors, the city’s first through-gangwayed metro trains entered service for the 1992 Olympic Games. They have been replaced by Series 7000 trainsets from Alstom.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority has awarded a S$242m contract to a Nishimatsu-Okumura joint venture for design and construction of 2·4 km of twin-bored tunnels to carry Phase 2 of the Cross Island Line beneath the Sungei Pandan canal and Ayer Rajah Expressway between West Coast station (CR18) and Jurong Lake District (CR19).

As part of a multi-year renovation programme for Chicago’s Metra Electric commuter rail line, the Regional Transportation Authority has approved a $33·4m contract for John Burns Construction to rehabilitate and expand 95th St/Chicago State University station. Enhancements will include new buildings, platforms and stairs, together with lifts to improve accessibility, and a direct connection to the university. A walkway and cycle path will connect the station with a car park for commuters.

The 12 km Nordhausen to Ilfeld/Neanderklinik section of the Harz narrow gauge rail network could be electrified, according to local media, as it is becoming hard to maintain the three Siemens Combino Duo electro-diesel tram-train vehicles which run through from the Nordhausen tram network.

Maria Rogers has been appointed Director of Rail Operations for North County Transit District in Oceanside, California. As well as NCTD’s stake in the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo rail corridor, she has oversight of operations and performance of the San Diego Coaster commuter rail services and the Sprinter diesel light rail line to Escondido.