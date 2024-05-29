Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Vancouver transport agency TransLink has awarded Alstom a C$13m contract to supply a further six five-car MkV trainsets for the SkyTrain automated light metro.

They will follow on from a C$722·6m December 2020 order for 41 five-car trainsets which Alstom began delivering in December 2023.

‘This additional order of our made-in-Canada vehicles, specifically designed for Vancouver SkyTrain, will help improve daily commutes’, said Alstom Americas President & CEO Michael Keroullé on May 28.

The MkV design has walk-through vehicles with mostly airline style seating as well as pads to lean against and space for bikes and luggage. There are digital information displays, plus door chimes and on-train announcements to assist customers who are visually impaired. There are indicator lights at the doors to assist people who have hearing loss by flashing when doors close, fault warnings are issued or when emergency brakes are deployed.

Design, manufacturing and testing is being undertaken at Alstom’s facilities in Kingston, La Pocatière and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.