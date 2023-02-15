Murray Hughes

Consultant Editor Murray Hughes was previously Editor at Railway Gazette Group, witnessing numerous key events in the development of the modern rail industry.

Murray has been following the high speed rail sector for many years, and is the author of the books Rail 300: The World High Speed Train Race and The Second Age of Rail: A History of High-Speed Trains.

He has also worked at Swiss Federal Railways.

Contact info

Tel:
+44 20 8652 5200
Email:
murray.hughes@railwaygazette.com
Website:
www.linkedin.com/in/hughes-murray-43410a59/
  • de-rummelsburg-werke-DB232191
    In depth

    Fleet Management: DB invests to keep ICE fleet in trim

    2023-02-15T12:00:00

    By 2030 Deutsche Bahn plans to spend around €2bn on new and expanded maintenance workshops to keep pace with its steadily expanding fleet of ICE trainsets. Murray Hughes investigates.

  • Gauge-changing GoldenPass Express train service
    News

    MOB to launch gauge-changing Montreux – Interlaken GoldenPass Express

    2022-12-08T09:55:00

    SWITZERLAND: December 11 will mark the start of a long-awaited through service by luxury train between Interlaken and Montreux. Operated by Montreux-Oberland Bahn and BLS Lötschbergbahn, the gauge-changing GoldenPass Express service is expected to become a major attraction between the two lakeside resorts.

  • de-DB-ICE3neo-Siemens-Mobility
    In depth

    Germany: Two-stage tender to choose DB’s next high speed fleet

    2022-09-13T11:00:00

    After updating its current high speed fleet, Deutsche Bahn is planning a fifth generation InterCity Express design for the 2030s and beyond. Murray Hughes reports.

  • DB-ICE-passes-freight-train-on-Hannover---Hamburg-line-(Photo-Deutsche-Bahn-AG-Volker-Emersleben)
    In depth

    Germany: Government tightens control over national operator

    2022-09-08T11:00:00

    This summer’s eye-catching €9 ticket deal in Germany focused the spotlight on rail travel, but it also served to highlight the national railway’s failings. Plummeting performance levels are one reason the government is intervening in an attempt to restore punctuality and reliability. Murray Hughes reports.

  • de-DB-regional-train-source-DB-DB77536
    In depth

    Comment: Cheap fares alone are not enough

    2022-09-01T12:00:00

    Many more rail trips were made in Germany this summer than in 2019 thanks to the much-publicised €9 ticket allowing unlimited travel on local and regional trains and other public transport. But our Consultant Editor Murray Hughes suggests that cheap fares alone will not be enough to deliver policymakers’ modal shift ambitions.

  • 1
    In depth

    Africa: SNCC restores passenger services in DR Congo

    2022-07-20T12:30:00

    Passenger services have been reinstated on the 1 067 mm gauge line from Lubumbashi to Kananga following the arrival of modern rolling stock from China. Murray Hughes reports.

  • br-FIOL-Lot-5F-Guanambi-6-crop-Valec
    In depth

    Comment: Brazil’s rail revolution

    2022-03-03T08:26:00

    A series of regulatory changes has triggered what may turn out to be a vast expansion of Brazil’s rail network. 

  • de-keolis_eurobahn-talent-altenbeken
    In depth

    Germany: Regional rail model called into question

    2021-10-21T14:45:00

    Problems at Keolis and Abellio suggest that Germany’s long-standing model for contracting out the operation of regional and local rail services may no longer be fit for purpose. Murray Hughes investigates.

  • DB166380
    In depth

    Comment: Climate goals to trump profits

    2021-09-30T08:00:00

    What does the future hold for Germany’s railways and for incumbent national railway holding group Deutsche Bahn in particular? Rail policy will be a critical item on the agenda of the next government, but significant challenges remain if ambitious targets for rail growth are to be met, argues our Consultant Editor Murray Hughes.

  • es-Ouigo first commercial service-Mariano Alvaro Navarro
    In depth

    High Speed: Competition enlivens the European market

    2021-08-16T10:06:00

    Instead of our regular World Speed Survey, we offer a snapshot of high speed rail developments at a time when the world is still grappling with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Murray Hughes investigates.

  • Visuel GPX - new
    In depth

    Switzerland: GoldenPass Express launch postponed to 2022

    2021-04-12T09:05:00

    After repeated delays, Montreux-Oberland Bahn has chosen to further postpone the start date for its gauge-changing GoldenPass Express panoramic trains between Montreux and Interlaken until the end of 2022. Murray Hughes reports.

  • ChMASSE_FRET8
    In depth

    France: Government acts to lift freight from last year’s nadir

    2021-01-11T13:08:00

    A promise by Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djébbari to help turn round France’s rail freight business was warmly welcomed, but it still falls short of what is needed to meet Europe’s climate change objectives. Murray Hughes reports from the 10th OFP freight seminar.

  • fr-CAF-confort200-vestibule
    In depth

    France: Confort 200 to trim trip times on two routes

    2021-01-08T06:00:00

    Along with a programme of track upgrades, a fleet of 10-car articulated EMUs is set to transform travel on the inter-city routes from Paris to Toulouse and Clermont-Ferrand in the second half of this decade. Murray Hughes investigates.

  • fr-sncf-tgv-tgv2020-avelia-horizon-impression
    In depth

    Rolling stock: Olympic deadline governs TGV M rollout

    2020-11-06T10:17:00

    The first of 100 next-generation TGV sets is due to enter service with French national operator SNCF in time to carry passengers during the 2024 Olympic Games. Murray Hughes investigates.

  • de-mannheim-stuttgart-freudensteintunnel-ballast-trains-markus-K-20200608
    In depth

    Germany: Relaying DB’s oldest high speed lines

    2020-09-09T05:00:00

    After nearly 30 years of use, Germany’s first two high speed lines are being given a complete makeover with new track and replacement components for other hardware. Murray Hughes reports on a programme valued at €825m.

  • DB166380
    In depth

    Germany: Master Plan confirms state’s commitment to rail

    2020-09-03T10:11:00

    The German government has assigned rail a fundamental role in its climate change strategy, promising unprecedented levels of financial support for expansion and modernisation of the national network. Murray Hughes investigates.

  • sn-ter-president-dakar-station
    In depth

    Senegal: TER to transform the Dakar commute

    2020-08-17T05:00:00

    The first phase of an ambitious scheme to build an electrified suburban railway and airport rail link in Dakar is nearing completion. Murray Hughes reports.

  • ml-Korofina-workshop-visit
    In depth

    Africa: Dakar – Bamako trade artery awaits revival

    2020-08-12T06:00:00

    Rehabilitating the moribund railway linking Senegal with landlocked Mali is seen as a ‘vector of growth’ in plans to stimulate the economy of the two countries. Murray Hughes investigates.

  • CRH400AF-C
    In depth

    China: Learning lessons from a remarkable programme

    2020-06-19T12:01:00

    Built in an astonishingly short time, China’s huge high speed network has solved the national railway’s capacity problem and generated benefits beyond the rail sector. A comprehensive report by the World Bank suggests there are valuable lessons for other countries too, finds Murray Hughes.

  • cn-CR400BF-Zhangjiakou train-wiki
    In depth

    ‘A brilliant future as the backbone of mobility’

    2020-01-06T11:01:00

    As it approaches its centenary, the International Union of Railways is reasserting itself as the technical platform for the sector. Murray Hughes talks to UIC Director General François Davenne in Paris.

