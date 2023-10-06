Show Fullscreen

ITALY: The national Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport announced on September 27 that it had allocated €362·1m towards the completion of tram Line 12 in Torino, extension of the Genova metro and safety improvements on three metro lines in Milano.

The agreement means that the full €221·7m cost of tram Line 12 in Torino has now been covered. The route will link Juventus’ Allianz football stadium in the northwest of the city with Corso Lepanto in the south. The line will make use of a recently abandoned tunnel between Madonna di Campagna and Dora built for the 43 km Torino – Ceres suburban railway, which is in the process of being rerouted to serve the cross-city Passante rail corridor. From Emilia to Corso Lepanto, Line 12 will share tracks through the city centre with the existing Line 4. Line 12’s independent alignment will be 5·5 km.

Show Fullscreen

Elsewhere, €74·5m was allocated towards the extension of Genova’s sole metro line at both ends. Part of the fund is added towards the ongoing eastbound one-stop extension from Brignole to Piazza Martinez. The rest is to be put towards the one-stop northbound planned extension from Canepari to Rivarolo railway station. The line is currently being extended from Brin to Canepari.

The third tranche of €65·9m is to be spent on fire prevention enhancements on Milano’s M1, M2 and M3 metro lines.