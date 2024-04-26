Show Fullscreen

Siemens Mobility and Astra Vagoane Călători have signed a partnership agreement under which the German firm will supply under licence 125 modern bogies for Astra Imperio trams. A fleet of 100 Imperio cars is currently being delivered by Arad-based AVC for use in București.

France’s Fédération des Industries Ferroviaires has agreed a formal partnership with supply chain ‘clusters’ Mecateamcluster, AIF, Neopolia, Ferrocampus, Cluster Totem, Cara and ID4Mobility. The partners hope that closer co-operation will foster growth in the domestic industry.

United Wagon Company and Uzbek Railway Transport Engineering Ltd have agreed to set up service centres in Uzbekistan to provide warranty period and post-warranty maintenance of freight wagons running on innovative bogies. The agreement envisages establishment of wagon repair facilities in Uzbekistan with necessary parts and documentation, and organisation of training in maintenance of UWC wagons equipped with bogies of the 18-9855 design.

Digital worksite record management company Gather has appointed Ben Walker as Commercial Director. ‘With his proven expertise in contract management and entrepreneurial vision, Ben will undoubtedly drive forward our mission to accelerate sustainable construction. His insights into the myriad challenges faced by infrastructure construction teams will empower us to define best practices in record management for delivering large-scale infrastructure projects’, said Gather Chief Executive William Doyle.

Project management company CPC Project Services LLP has transferred ownership to its employees via an Employee Ownership Trust, becoming CPC Project Services Ltd. CEO Steve Mole said he was ‘thrilled to be able to announce CPC’s transition to an Employee Ownership Trust. We’ve been working for many months to ensure that this change in business structure is in the best interests of our employees and clients, as well cementing CPC’s long-term strategic commitment to remain an independent and agile project and cost management consultancy’.