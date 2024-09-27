INNOTRANS: Simona is showcasing its Simorail range of lightweight, low-flammability and recyclable thermoplastics for rolling stock applications including seats, armrests, wall panelling, window panels, partition walls, ceiling elements and storage units.

The products offer high impact strength and dimensional stability, while being completely recyclable.

Sheets can be produced in various textures and in almost any colour, with through-coloured material reducing the visibility of scratches without needing coatings.