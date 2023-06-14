Show Fullscreen

The Philippines Department of Transportation has extended Sumitomo Corp and MHI Group’s 2019 contract to maintain Manila’s MRT3 line by 26 months to July 2025. The scope has been expanded to include a future interchange with LRT1, and track changes to accommodate the lengthening of trains from three to four cars.

Show Fullscreen

Liberec and Jablonec nad Nisou operator DPMLJ has awarded Škoda Group a €2·7m contract to overhaul four T3R.PLF and four T3R.PV trams in 2024-25, extending a contract for six T3 trams awarded in 2022. The work includes stripping and blasting metal parts, replacement of damaged or corroded components, door repairs and air duct replacement. The interior of the vehicles will also be refurbished.

Local authority owned manufacturer Modertrans Poznań was the only bidder for a 91m złoty contract to supply 10 double-ended trams to operator MPK Poznań, with an option for another 20 subject to EU funding being secured. The 2 400 mm wide fully flow floor vehicles will have a capacity of at least 210 passengers and a 30-year service life

Show Fullscreen

Transport for Greater Manchester has awarded Seddon a three-year framework contract covering reactive maintenance and refurbishment works across the public transport network, including Metrolink light rail stops.

Show Fullscreen

The Russia city of Barnaul has taken delivery of the first of 10 BKM Holding Type 802E single-section low-floor trams ordered through a 716m rouble contract with the Belarussian company’s local dealer Avtotehkomplekts. Delivery timescales have been extended because of EU sanctions against BKM Holding.

Thales and Mastercard have signed a framework agreement for international co-operation in transport ticketing and payment activities. ‘This collaboration will facilitate the integration of cutting-edge technology and secure payment solutions to better respond to our customerss’ needs’, said Jean-Marc Reynaud, Head of Revenue Collection Systems at Thales.

Show Fullscreen

WMATA has announced a Metro Lift transport equity programme offering people on low incomes a 50% discount on metro and bus fares from June 20. It is open to people in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia who qualify for the US Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Programme.

The Japanese city of Kumamoto has called tenders for the supply of two ultra low-floor, three-section, articulated trams for use from spring 2024.

Dynamic testing has begun on Paris tram Line T12. This runs from Massy-Palaiseau to Evry-Courcouronnes with 16 stops and a fleet of 25 Alstom Citadis Dualis LRVs; it is scheduled to open in December.

Show Fullscreen

The first of 36 Class 8900 trainsets that Alstom is supplying to ViaMobilidade entered service on Line 9 (Esmeralda) in São Paulo on June 8.

From September Nantes Métropole is to brand its public transport network as Naolib.

Show Fullscreen

On June 1 revenue operations restarted on a previously mothballed 600 m section of the Novokuznetsk tram network serving the main station. A loop has been built on the site of a car park. The 21m rouble project was backed by the regional Ministry of the Environment.