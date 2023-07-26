Show Fullscreen

Chicago Transit Authority has awarded John Burns Construction Co a contract worth up to $15·3m for the renovation of Austin station on the Green Line. This will include the addition of a lift to make the station dating from 1899 fully accessible, along with new stairs and a platform extension.



Tata Projects has signed a Rs12bn contract to build stations at Otteri, Pattalam, Perambur Barracks Road, Kellys, Ayananaram and Purisaiwakkam High Road on Corridor 3 of Chennai metro Phase II.

On July 1 Los Angeles County MTA launched fare capping using Cubic Transportation Systems payment technology. Passengers use a TAP card to pay per ride until they hit a daily cap of $5 or a seven-day cap of $18.



Stadler has awarded Westermo a three-year SKr85m contract to supply Viper Ethernet switches for tram-train onboard data networks.

Chicago Transit Authority and Amazon have reached a new three-year agreement for the operation of product pickup lockers at stations, building on a pilot programme launched at an initial four stations in 2020. ‘This is one small way we are adding convenience to the most affordable means of travel throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs’, said CTA President Dorval R Carter Jr.



Preparatory works have begun for the construction of a 1·7 km extension of Dresden tram Route 7 along Nürnberger Strasse. Main works are to begin in 2025.

The American Public Transportation Association board unanimously approved the appointment of Michele Wong Krause as Vice-Chair at its June 10 meeting. Wong Krause is in private law practice and Chair of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit board, and will be eligible to serve as APTA Chair in October. ‘As we navigate the “new normal” of the post-pandemic transportation landscape, APTA is here to be a resource and provide tools for agencies as they improve their resilience and agility’, she said.

Masabi is supplying the NEORide group of 29 transport agencies in seven US states with Fare Payments-as-a-Service technology to support account-based ticketing. It is initially being rolled out by 11 operators in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, with more to follow. ‘We are ensuring that all riders get access to the best possible fares, helping to make riding transit more equitable and cost-rewarding for everyone’, said NEORide director Katherine Conrad on July 18.