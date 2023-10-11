Show Fullscreen

Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi announced plans for tram Route T5 on October 4. It would run 7·6 km from Palais des Arts et de la Culture (Palais des Expositions) on T1 to Mairie-de-Drap, with 16 stops. The first phase to Pont Garigliano is planned to open in 2026 and the rest of the line in 2028.



President Joko Widodo has called for feasibility studies for two light metro extensions in Jakarta. The Jabodebek LRT which he opened in August would be extended from Harjamukti to Bogor City, while the Jakarta LRT would be extended from Velodrome to Manggarai station in central Jakarta.



In late September MPK Łódź took delivery of the first two of 10 GT6M-ZR trams purchased second-hand from Jena. The fully low-floor bidirectional trams were built by AEG and Adtranz in 1995-96. They will enter service after modifications to suit the Polish city’s network



The first of 20 unidirectional trams ordered from Škoda Group in December 2021 entered service in Bratislava on September 30.



Volgograd tramway modernisation concessionaire Elektrotransport Plus has ordered 50 PK TS Type 71-911EM Lionet single-section unidirectional trams and 12 Type 71-932 Nevsky three-section bidirectional trams for delivery in 2024. The ABC-RS control system will be fitted to 36 of them.



The first of the Alstom MF 19 trainsets ordered for eight Paris metro lines is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023, with entry into service on Line 10 planned from 2025. Ile-de-France-Mobilités has provided additional funding to enable deliveries to be accelerated.

Busan Transportation Corp has appointed Lee Byung-jin as its President with effect from September 26.

Francis Julien has joined Keolis North America as Vice-President of Commercial Development, tasked with identifying growth projects and deepening relationships with stakeholders. Past roles have included Deputy CEO of Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, and previously Regional Vice-President of Operations for Keolis. ‘His experience in both the private and public sectors gives him a unique perspective’, said Ryan Adams, Executive Vice-President of Market Development.

Chicago Transit Authority has announced that the final major stage of the North Belmont Red-Purple Reconstruction project will start in late 2023 for completion in 2025. Contractor Walsh-Fluor will reconstruct 0·5 km of northbound tracks on the elevated section from Belmont to Newport and Cornelia avenues.