A 600 m tramway extension across the River Brda bridge connecting Fordońska and Toruńska in Bydgoszcz opened on November 6. The 170m złoty project was financed with 50m złoty of EU funds, with construction undertaken by Trakcja under a contract signed in July 2021.

On November 8 Sacramento Regional Transit District held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a passing loop at Glenn on the light rail Gold Line. This will facilitate the introduction of a 15 min interval service instead of the current 30 min between Sunrise and Historic Folsom.

Supported by a €8m grant from the French government, Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels has appointed a joint venture of Egis and Setec to undertake an 18-month study for the second phase of Cairo metro Line 6. The joint venture previously undertook studies for the first phase of the planned 34 km line, which is intended to alleviate congestion on Line 1 and connect with lines 1, 3 and 4.

Stadler has delivered the last of 110 low-floor Lajkonik trams ordered by MPK Kraków under a framework agreements signed in 2018 and 2020. The low-floor trams are 33·4 m long and have air-conditioning, LED lighting and a capacity of 221 passengers including 89 seated.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced on October 3 that the Federal Railroad Administration had granted $8·8m towards planning of the Penn Camden Connector project to link the two MARC commuter rail lines that serve Baltimore. Maryland Transit Administration is to add a further $2·2m.

The first of 27 Tramlink trams being supplied by Stadler entered revenue services on Line 7 in Bern on November 1.

København metro agency Metroselskabet has appointed Jacobs and PA Consulting to its eight-year Operations & Maintenance Adviser framework. This covers the provision of strategic and technical research and advice on project and design management, installation, safety, rolling stock and signalling, as well as operation and maintenance.