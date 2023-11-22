Show Fullscreen

A hydrogen tram developed by Hyundai Rotem and unveiled at the Korea Railways & Logistics Fair during June is now on test in Ulsan. It is due to complete 2 500 km of test running by the end of the year on the branch from Taehwagang main line station to the port of Ulsan, as the final phase of a 42·4bn won development project started in 2021.

A 1·6 km one-station southeastern extension of București metro Line 2 from Berceni to Tudor Arghezi which was built at cost of €50m opened for revenue services on November 15.

The Indian government has allocated Rs4·1bn towards development of Pune metro Line 3, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority announced on November 3. The 23·2 km Line 3 would link Shivajinagar in the city centre to Hinjwadi in the northwest.

Passenger trials of the Budapest Pay&GO contactless bank card payment began on metro Line M1 on November 15. Trials have been underway on the 100E Airport Express bus since June 20.

Region Stockholm has awarded Sweco and its partner Typsa a SKr250m contract to provide site supervision, works co-ordination and support services for utilities and railway systems on the 11·5 km southeastern extension of the metro Blue Line from Kungsträdgården to Nacka. This will run through bedrock and under an inlet of the Baltic Sea, with seven stations including one 100 m below ground level. Completion is planned for 2030.

Sophie Allison was appointed as Managing Director of the UK’s Midland Metro Ltd on November 20, having carried out the role on an interim basis for two years. She joined Centro, the predecessor of Transport for West Midlands, in 2006 and moved to MML as Head of Business Transformation when it took over operation of the West Midlands Metro in 2018.

On November 11 Japan International Co-operation Agency and Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation signed minutes of discussion for studies for the 39 km Kembangan to Medan Satria first phase of the proposed Jakarta MRT East-West Line which would eventually run 84 km from Balaraja in the west to Cikarang in the east.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has begun market consultation to help inform its plans for the procurement of the advance works contract packages for the Dublin MetroLink automated metro project. This would include utility diversions, land access, heritage and archaeological works.

Stephen Edwards has been appointed Chair of light rail industry association UKTram. He was previously Executive Director and Director General of South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive.