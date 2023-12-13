Show Fullscreen

Olomouc city transport operator DPMO has awarded sole bidder Pragoimex a KC329m contract to supply nine EVO 1 double-sided single section trams designed for multiple operation. DPMO operates nine similar trams delivered in two batches in 2018-22.

Paris area transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités has announced that higher fares will be in place during the period around the 2024 Olympic Games. Single metro tickets will increase from €2·10 to €4 and a special pass will cost €16 for one day and €70 for a week. The cost of period tickets mainly used by residents will remain the same so that locals are less affected than visitors.

The city of Frankfurt has presented a study on possible new sources of public transport financing commissioned from Civity Management Consultants and BBG & Partners. Six options are examined: a business contribution based on the number of employees, road charging, expansion of parking charges, a fee for overnight stays, parking space fees and contributions from property developers.

Yaroslavl tramway concessionaire Movista Regions has awarded UKVZ a contract to supply 47 fully low-floor single-section trams in 2023-25. They will feature climate control, media screens, USB charging sockets and folding ramps for accessibility.

Penang state Infrastructure Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said on November 21 that project promoter MRT Corp had called tenders to appoint a consultant to conduct studies for the Penang LRT proposed to link Penang Island with Butterworth.

Toronto Transit Commission has selected Avari Wireless to supply a Distributed Antenna System to demonstrate the ability to provide replacement radio communications over a pilot section of underground metro, with the capability to be expanded across the network.

On December 1 the USA’s Federal Transit Administration announced the allocation of $343m in the 2024 for the All Stations Accessibility programme for works at metro, commuter rail and light rail station.

The province of Ontario has issued shortlisted consortia CrossTransit Group, North End Connectors and Toronto-York Tunnel Connectors with request for proposals for the contract to design and build the tunnels for the Yonge North Subway Extension. The contract is expected to be awarded in late 2024. Meanwhile, early upgrade work at Finch station where the extension will connect with the existing Line 1 is now substantially complete.

Ile-de-France Mobilités has invited people to participate in a trial of the use of Samsung Galaxy Watches for transport ticketing in the Paris area.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced a proposal for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to transfer responsibility for the monorail Grey Line, light rail Silver Line and BTS Green Line extension projects to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority.

St Petersburg’s tram operator has taken delivery of the first of a batch of two-section single-sided trams with retro styling ordered from UTM. This follows the delivery of three-section cars which are now on test. The trams include an interactive window providing tourist information.