Guiyang metro Line 3 opened on December 16. It runs 43 km from Luowan in the northeast to Tongmuling in the south with 29 stations., Servies are operated usinh 44 six-car 100 km/h aluminium bodied Type B2 trainsets supplied by CRRC Puzhen.

On December 15 the city of Sarajevo signed a firm order for Stadler to supply a further 10 Tango NF3 trams. The agreement was signed at Alipašin Most depot, on board the first of 15 trams which are being supplied under a €34·7m contract signed in September 2021; the first tram had been delivered the previous day.

Montpellier is to introduce free public transport for local residents on December 22.

Italian infrastructure manager RFI announced on December 1 that it had awarded a consortium of D’Agostino Angelo Antonio Costruzioni Generali, Bonifica. and Prometeoengineering a €90m contract to design and build the second phase of the Palermo railway ring. Completion of the 1·6 km single-track Politeama – Notarbartolo section would allow the existing Notarbartolo – Giachery service to operate as a loop.

Jena’s first Stadler Tramlink tram entered service on December 16. The company’s Valencia plant is supplying 16 seven-section trams 42 m long and eight five-section vehicles 32 m long under a €92m order placed in August 2020.

Transport authority Métropole Européenne de Lille has initiated legal action against Alstom over the modernisation of metro line 1. Alstom said it was surprised by the announcement, disputed the comments made, believed that it has demonstrated the functioning of its automatic metro system during testing and would assert its rights.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority has awarded Gamuda a S$510m civil works contract covering design and construction of the underground West Coast station and tunnels on Cross Island Line Phase 2. The work is expected to be challenging, because of the mix of soft marine clay and hard sedimentary rocks. Opening is planned for 2032.

The first of 18 Class CT light rail vehicles that CRRC Tangshan is supplying to Metro do Porto entered revenue service on December 6.

PK TS was the sole bidder for a contract to supply six trams to Saratov by May 2024 for use on the upgraded Route 9.

On December 16 MPK Łódź put into service the first of 10 GT6M-ZR trams purchased second-hand from Jena.

Jena transport operator Jenaer Nahverkehr announced on November 29 that it had received €31·4m of federal funding towards a €41·9m extension of tram Route 4 north from Zwätzen Schleife to the Himmelreich residential area.

Services on the six-station Lybidska – Teremky section of Kyiv metro Line M2 were suspended on December 9 following water and sand ingress into the tunnel. Repairs are estimated to take six months. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the damaged section was constructed in 2008-10 in difficult conditions using cut-and-cover technology at 8 to 10 m depth and crossing the area of the River Lybid.

Tranvía de Murcia, Metro Bilbao and Metro de Barcelona have jointly awarded Total Gas & Electricidad España a contract to for the supply of electricity from renewable sources in 2024-26.