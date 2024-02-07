Show Fullscreen

Wuxi metro Line S1, also known as the Wuxi – Jiangyin Intercity line, opened for revenue services on January 31, following free travel on January 20-22. The line runs 30·4 km from Yanqiao station in Wuxi to Jiangyin Bund, with 10·5 km and five stations underground and 19·9 km and five stations elevated. The six-car B Type operate at 120 km/h, with some services running through on to metro Line 1.

A 3·5 km one-station extension of Istanbul metro Line 11 from Kağıthane to Gayrettepe was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on January 29.

The Macau Special Administrative Region government has awarded its Macao Light Rapid Transit Corp a 6·8m pataca contract for the operation of the under-construction Seac Pai Van and Hengqin LRT lines until September 30 2024.

Chennai Metro’s rolling stock division has opened a Rs5m in-house electronics laboratory at its Koyambedu depot. Intended to reduce the dependency on outside suppliers, it is equipped with advanced facilities for the inspection, testing, troubleshooting and repair of electronics, including train control & monitoring systems, passenger announcement and public information systems, doors and HVAC.

Toronto area transport agency Metrolinx now provides accessibility information on GO Transit and UP Express stations through the AccessNow app developed by people with disabilities. A digital map enables travellers riders to search for stations with specific accessibility features and discover accessible places nearby.

On January 30 Chennai Metro Rail Ltd awarded Almondz Global Infra-Consultant and Four Wall Consultancy a contract to prepare traffic demand forecasts for a mass rapid transit route running 10 km from Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus to Nallur Toll Plaza.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority has awarded KTC Civil Engineering & Construction a S$480m civil works contract covering design and construction of Maju station and tunnels for Cross Island Line Phase 2. The works to be undertaken from Q2 2024 for opening in 2032 are expected to be challenging, with undulating terrain and mixed ground conditions.

Warszawa operator Tramwaje Warszawskie has put into service the last of 123 Warsolino trams ordered from Hyundai Rotem in 2019. The order comprised 85 bidirectional and 18 unidirectional five-section trams and 20 unidirectional three-section cars. Medcom supercapacitors provide 120 m of off-wire running capability.

This month local company Elektron is to deliver the last of 10 five-section fully low-floor T5L651 trams ordered by Lviv operator Lvivelektrotrans in September 2020. The order was financed with a €17·4m European Investment Bank loan.

Malaysia Rapid Transit System has awarded a consortium of Rohas-Euco Industries and Sediabena Builders a 199·8m ringgit contract for the construction of the Bukit Chagar station façade (Package 8) for the RTS metro line being built to link Johor Bahru with Singapore.