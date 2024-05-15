Show Fullscreen

BYD has shipped the first of 14 five-car monorail trainsets built for São Paulo Line 17 from its Guang’an plant on April 27 with scheduled arrival at the port of Santos in July. Line 17 is under construction between Congonhas Airport and Morumbi with opening planned for 2026.

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corp tunnel boring machine La Matucana has started excavation works for Santiago metro Line 7. Metro de Santiago says this is the first time it has used a TBM.

Société des Grands Projets has selected the Iris consortium for a €1·1bn contract to design and build Grand Paris Express Line 15 East from Bobigny to Saint-Ouen, including four stations and the tunnel. The consortium comprises Bouygues Travaux Publics, Egis, Colas Rail, Alstom, Bessac, Soletanche Bachy, Tedelis, Atelier d’Architecture Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés, Atelier Novembre, Atelier Schall Architectes Associés, BG Ingénieurs Conseils and Enia Architectes.

A 2·1 km tram branch opened in Warszawa on May 14. Served by Route 11, it links Goworka on the existing network to Sielce via two intermediate stops. It will form a branch of a line being constructed to Branickiego in the Wilanów district.

The opening of an 8 km extension of the Jerusalem light rail Red Line which was planned for July 2023 and then put back to this year has been postponed again. It is now expected to open at the beginning of 2025. The delay is attributed to the war and processing of permits.

On April 8 Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corp announced the appointment of Rubal Prakhar Agarwal as Managing Director. She previously served as the Commissioner of the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme in Maharashtra state.