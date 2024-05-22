The first of 61 Citadis X05 trams which Alstom is supplying to Nantes has entered service. The €280m order will enable the withdrawal of the oldest TFS trams and provide additional vehicles for the future routes 6 and 7.

Show Fullscreen

On May 13 Japan International Co-operation Agency signed an agreement to provide the government of Indonesia with a ¥140·7bn Official Development Assistance loan for Jakarta Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit East-West Line Project Phase 1.

Show Fullscreen

On May 6 Bozankaya rolled out the first of 17 trams it is to supply to Timişoara under an order placed in January.

Show Fullscreen

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has awarded Keolis Commuter Services a one-year extension of its contract to operate and maintain Boston commuter rail services. The contract which began in 2014 will now run until mid-2027.

The Junta of Andalucía has awarded EYM Instalaciones and OHLA a 16-month €28·6m contract to install 750 V DC overhead electrification, substations and power supplies for the 12·5 km tram line under construction in Alcalá de Guadaíra to the east of Sevilla.

Show Fullscreen

Sumitomo Corp has signed an agreement for the transfer to Hankyu Corp and Japan International Co-operation Agency of part of its indirect stake in Light Rail Manila Corp which operates and maintains Manila’s light metro line LRT1.

On May 8 Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the allocation of R$10·6bn from the federal government’s ‘Novo PAC Seleções’ programme for the purchase of 39 urban rail vehicles, 2 529 electric buses and 2 782 Euro 6 buses for 98 municipalities.

Show Fullscreen

The Ontario Transit Group consortium of Ferrovial and Vinci has awarded Systra a contract to provide integration services for Toronto’s Ontario Line project, building on its previous technical consultancy work and management of integration and safety activities for the project’s Southern Civils works.

Show Fullscreen

Transport for London has awarded Thales and Nokia a contract to renew the multi-services network infrastructure which supports the Connect radio system and CCTV on the London Underground. ‘This comprehensive communications renewal will support the operational demands of our extensive Tube and rail network and ensure it operates at peak performance while reducing costs, journey disruptions, and ultimately providing the best service possible to our customers’, said TfL’s Director of Information Technology Rebecca Bissell on May 20.

Show Fullscreen

Peterson/Ridge infill station on Metra’s commuter rail line between Rogers Park and Ravenswood in Chicago’s Edgewater neighbourhood opened on May 20.