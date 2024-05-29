Show Fullscreen

Hübner Group is to supply 128 tailor-made inter-car gangways for the 8000 Series trainsets which Hitachi Rail is building for the Washington DC metro. ‘In the US, gangways between train cars are not yet as common as in other parts of the world’, said Hübner’s Ignazio Rizzo. ‘We are proud that our systems will help to increase passenger comfort and the performance of the metro in the National Capital Region’.

Zürich city council has given the go-ahead for operator VBZ to exercise an SFr65·2m option for Alstom to supply a further 12 Flexity trams by spring 2028. This aims to meet service expansion and fleet renewal needs through to 2030 and will take the total order to 122 trams, of which 62 have now been delivered.

Trabzon Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç has signed an agreement to transfer responsibility for the development of the city’s planned light rail network to the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure. The 8·7 km first phase linking Meydan to Akyazı is planned to open in 2028.

One five tunnel boring machines which will excavate Toulouse metro Line C was unveiled on May 21, named ‘Marguerite de Catellan’.

On May 21 Cluj County Council issued the construction permit for the fully automated 21 km Cluj-Napoca metro Line 1, which will link Țara Moților in Florești with Europa Unită and Bulevardul Muncii.

Paris area transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités and Apple have reached an agreement to implement ticketing on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Alstom announced on May 20 that it had signed a three-year contract to provide Santo Domingo Metro operator OPRET with comprehensive maintenance services for the metro fleet.

Fairtiq has added Czech and Swiss German language options to its ticketing app; it said the Berndeutsch dialect ‘is a humorous homage to Fairtiq’s origins as a Bernese start-up.’

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has awarded Skanska a $24m contract to undertake track renewals on the Boston metro’s Red Line.

Siemens Mobility company Hacon is supplying software for a door-to-door intermodal journey planner and disruption alert app which Queenland’s Department of Transport & Main Roads is to launch in July.

Paris transport operator RATP has withdrawn the last MP 59 trainsets following a final run on Line 11 on May 23.