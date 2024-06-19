Show Fullscreen

A groundbreaking ceremony at Ammerseestraße on June 7 marked the start of construction of München’s 8·3 km Westtangente tramway extension.

Sole bidder Uraltransmash is to deliver a further four single-section 71-411 trams to Pyatigorsk by the end of 2024, following successful trials with one supplied in March. This design was developed by Uraltransmash specifically for 1 000 mm gauge networks, and has a capacity of 179 passengers at 8/m2, and a maximum operating speed of 75 km/h.

Construction of the North-South Commuter Railway’s Banlic depot in Calamba, south of Manila, began on June 13. The 16·9bn pesos Contract Package S07 is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Dellner is to supply Houston Metro with 161 replacement coupler systems in 2025-27 for use on its first three generations of light rail vehicle.

CIMB Bank and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry organised a networking lunch and trip to Johor Bahru to enable more than 50 Singapore businesses to explore investment opportunities which could arise when the Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System metro opens in 2026. A further event is planned for August.

The 2 km underground peoplemover linking Moskva Sheremetyevo-1 (Airport Terminals B and C) and Sheremetyevo-2 (Terminals D, E and F) resumed operations on June 1, having been suspended in 2022 owing to the drop of international traffic and the opening of the Aeroexpress link.

New York MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber has appointed Demetrius Crichlow as Interim President with effect from June 14. He succeeds Richard Davey who has left. Crichlow served in various positions at New York City Transit before becom,ing Senior Vice-President of the Department of Subways in July 2021.