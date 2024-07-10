Show Fullscreen

The 3·1 km three-stop southbound extension of the Yellow Line of the Porto light rail from Santo Ovídio to Vila d’Este opened on June 28. The route includes a 420 m viaduct, 1 km tunnel with one underground stop and a depot for the Yellow and future Rubi lines. The extension was built by a consortium of ACA and Ferrovial, with Alstom supplying the signalling. The €206m project received EU co-financing.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has backed the Lahore Development Authority’s proposals to develop a tramway in the Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market and Hali Road areas of the city.

A 1·5 km northern extension of the Kaohsiung metro‘s Red line from Kaohsiung Medical University Gangshan Hospital to Gangshan Railway Station opened on June 30.

Show Fullscreen

On July 5 Japan International Co-operation Agency and the Indian government signed an ¥84·3bn official development assistance loan agreement for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project.

Cubic Transportation Systems Business Development Director Antony Dixon has been appointed to the Intelligent Transport Systems New Zealand board. ‘My focus will be on assessing options that can improve the commuter experience, at the centre of which is enhancing the payments process’, he said. ‘Commuters should be able to pay with what is already in their pocket including their mobile phone and credit card.’

Show Fullscreen

A groundbreaking ceremony in Wien on July 4 marked the start of construction of 2·2 km tramway extension from Taborstraße to Hillerstraße with five stops. The extension is to open in autumn 2025, served by a new Route 12 from Josefstädter Straße U6 station to Hillerstraße using the existing routes 33 and 2.

An eastern extension of Tianjin metro Line 1 from Donggulu to Shuangqiaohe was opened on July 1. An intermediate station at Xianshuigubei will open later.

Following unsuccessful appeals by losing bidders, Trakcja has been awarded a 76·4m złoty contract for the reconstruction of the final 1·6 km section of tramway along ul Rydza-Śmigłego and Niższa in Łódź.

Show Fullscreen

Services have restarted on a 9·2 km section of Lipetsk tramway Route 2 from the depot to 21-Mikrorayon which has been modernised as part of a Russian federal project for the development of electric urban transport. Tramway PPP concessionaire Movista Regions is to totally rebuild 40·8 km of track and build 5·2 km of new track by 2025, and put into service 46 new UKVZ 71-628-02 low-floor trams.