The first of six additional two-car trainsets that Hyundai Rotem is supplying to add capacity to the Gimpo Gold Line driverless metro in the Seoul conurbation has entered service.

Dresden operator DVB has directly awarded Alstom a contract to supply seven NGT DX DD low-floor trams, following on from 33 ordered previously.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority has awarded KTC Civil Engineering & Construction a S$590m contract for the design and construction of the underground CR19 Jurong Lake District station and tunnels for Cross Island Line Phase 2. Works are expected to start in Q4 2024 for opening in 2032.

CRRC has unveiled the first trainset for Xiamen’s under-construction metro Line 6. The 80 km/h driverless Type B trainset has four-cars with ‘drum-shaped’ aluminium alloy bodies.

Škoda Group announced on July 19 that it had completed the first welded car bodies for eight four-car metro trainsets it is supplying to Sofia under a contract signed in July 2023.

Larsen & Toubro has awarded NEC a subcontract to build communications and facility SCADA systems for the Jakarta MRT North-South Line Phase 2 which will link Bundaran HI and Kota.

Chicago Transit Authority hosted a workshop at the Red Line Extension Community Office on August 5 to help small and minority/women-owned businesses obtain Disadvantaged Business Enterprises certification to bid on CTA projects. ‘Ensuring a diverse and inclusive pool of contractors is crucial for the CTA’s success in serving the community’, said CTA President Dorval R Carter Jr.

Chennai Metro Rail announced the breakthrough of a tunnel boring machine at Sterling Road station on August 5, completing a 703 m bore for metro Corridor 3 from Chetpet Junction including a 51 m deep crossing under the River Cooum. The 45·4 km Corridor 3 is to link Madhavaram Milk Colony in the north to Siruseri Sipcot in the south serving 28 underground and 19 elevated stations.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has appointed Bechtel Infrastructure Corp to provide construction management services for the Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Silicon Valley Phase II extension in San Jose. The 10 km mostly underground extension from Berryessa to Santa Clara University will have four stations.