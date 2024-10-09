Show Fullscreen

Chilean national railway EFE has called tenders with a value of US$200m for the construction of a 3·2 km double-track tunnel and an underground station to link the Melipilla – Lo Errázuriz suburban line with Santiago’s Central-Alameda station complex.

On September 25 Siemens Mobility and SMH Rail signed a contract for the refurbishment of trains used on Klang Valley MRT Line 1 in Kuala Lumpur. The fleet entered service in 2016. Siemens Mobility said this marks the start of a partnership which will see the transfer of essential manufacturing expertise to the Malaysian company.

On October 4 CAF delivered the first of 51 trams which Budapest ordered in 2022-23 under a 2014 framework agreement.

The province of Ontario has announced the completion of work on the stops for the future Finch West LRT light rail route in Toronto. The largely surface line will have 18 stops over an 11 km route in the northern suburbs of the city; two stops are underground. The milestone paves the way for dynamic testing to start.

Tunnelling has started on 3 km section of metro line in Krasnoyarsk. The launch of work marks the latest attempt to build an underground mass transit route in the Russian city, several attempts having been aborted since the mid-1990s. The metro’s first phase will be 13·4 km long serving six stations.

Systra Ibérica and partner META Engineering have been awarded a contract to design the automation systems, signalling and platform screen doors for the central section of Barcelona metro Line 9. This 11 km underground link will connect the currently isolated northern and southern sections of the line. Opening is scheduled for 2029.

Hitachi Rail is to supply its APIS passenger information technology to Metro de Lisboa. The contract covers the overhaul of the metro’s existing central information management systems, installation of new screens at 10 stations, and renewal of all of the public address equipment.

Civil works have been completed on the 2·2 km Hengqin Line of Macau’s Light Rapid Transit automated metro network. The route links Lotus station on the Taipa Line with Hengqin Border Post, which provides access to and from the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

Managing Director Michael Rüffer left Frankfurt-am-Main municipal operator VGF in September; a successor is to be named in due course.