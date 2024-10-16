West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty has announced plans to close the tram network in Kolkata; a limited heritage route would be retained for tourists. The Calcutta Tram Users Association organised a protest march on October 5, calling on citizens to ‘unite for the revival and modernisation of our iconic tramways’.

The European Investment Bank has signed an initial €50m loan for the modernisation of the Kyiv metro fleet; a further €150m will be made available after a feasibility study into refurbishment or replacement options. The metro needs to renew or replace 120-160 cars, and end its dependence on Russian-made spare parts.

Indian company Swastik Overseas has worked with Dutch company Beaz Solutions to develop a ‘Make in India’ BRR-3000 battery shunter for Chennai Metro Rail Ltd’s Poonamallee depot.

AECOM has been subcontracted to act as design partner to Ledcor Group’s Capital Line Design-Build Ltd, which has been appointed deliver Edmonton’s Capital Line South Phase 1 light rail extension. This covers 4·5 km from Century Park to north of Ellerslie Road with two stops and a stabling and maintenance facility.

Dr Jacob Kam’s term as Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong’s MTR Corp has been extended from April 1 to December 31 2025. The board will undertake a worldwide search for his successor.

Martinus has been awarded the design and construction contract for the Sydney Metro Southwest Package 4, following a successful early contractor involvement phase. The project involves works at 15 overbridges and 76 non-bridge locations for the conversion of 25 km of the T3 Bankstown Line into an automated metro.

Wabtec’s Brunnthal factory is to supply passenger information systems with high-resolution full-colour LED and TFT displays for the 90 EMUs Siemens Mobility is to build for München S-Bahn services. The screens will be located above the doors both inside and outside the cars, on the ceilings and in the transitions between vehicles. There will be built-in Bluetooth Auracast technology for hearing-impaired passengers.

On October 10 the first rail was laid for Lyon tram route T10 which will run 8 km from Gare de Vénissieux to Lyon Halle Tony Garnier with 14 stops. Opening is planned for 2026.

Chicago Transit Authority has launched a Powering Our Transit Future planning process to determine its strategic direction. CTA’s overarching goals are to: develop a co-ordinated, proactive framework for decision-making, policy development and strategic investments; articulate a clear, direct vision for riders, employees, elected officials and other stakeholders on future investments and objectives; establish specific outcomes and metrics for progress guided by principles of equity, sustainability, accessibility, and rider and employee experience.

Jean Castex’s mandate as CEO of Paris operator RATP has been extended for a further five years.