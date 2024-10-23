Show Fullscreen

Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport has proposed an 84·7tr dong, 48 km metro line link Thủ Thiêm in Ho Chi Minh City with the Long Thành airport which is under construction in the east of the conurbation. The route would have elevated, street-level and tunnelled sections. Construction would start in late 2026, with opening envisaged for 2030. The Ministry of Transport is seeking feedback on the project from other stakeholders, and is looking to finance the line from a mix of state funds, bonds and official development assistance loans.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has awarded Harsco Rail a Rs530m contract to supply a self-propelled rail-grinding machine and provide four years of operation and maintenance.

Show Fullscreen

Metro Bilbao is to use the IVU.rail software from IVU Traffic Technologies for scheduling 550 employees and its vehicles. ‘The goal of this tender was to improve our operations’ efficiency through the implementation of a software solution capable to automate both service planning and dispatch, with proven references within metro or rail environments’, said Igor Ibarreche, Director of Project Co-ordination & Corporate Development at the operator.

MAPNA Mobility has signed a contract to supply Tehran Wagon Manufacturing Co with 42 metro car bodies to be produced by MAPNA subsidiary Wagon Pars, along with 84 bogies to be delivered by MAPNA Locomotive Engineering & Manufacturing.

Philadelphia‘s SEPTA is to offer its employees access to TOOTRiS, which allows people to search for childcare providers and see available childcare slots up to a year in advance. SEPTA said ’employees with access to quality childcare are more productive, experience lower absenteeism and demonstrate greater job satisfaction. Furthermore, offering childcare benefits has been proven to be a key differentiator in recruitment efforts, particularly within industries like transportation where skilled labour is in high demand.’

Metro de Madrid has announced a three-month pilot project to carry freight on Line 12 (MetroSur), moving an estimated 700 parcels/day between 19.00 and 20.00. Consignments will be monitored by metro employees at all times, with GLS Spain providing door-to door delivery. A future second phase, to be undertaken in collaboration with distribution company CITYlogin, will transport parcels from Embajadores station on Line 3 with final delivery in the city centre by bike or on foot.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail has awarded Ayesa the Detailed Design Consultant contract covering electrical and mechanical systems for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects.

Show Fullscreen

Transport for London, through Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework, has awarded VolkerFitzpatrick and Taylor Woodrow early contractor involvement contracts for the upgrading of London Underground’s Cockfosters and Northfield depots to maintain the new Piccadilly Line fleet being supplied by Siemens Mobility.

Vancouver’s TransLink is converting the West Coast Express diesel-hauled commuter rail service to use renewable fuel made from organic waste such as used cooking oil, waste animal fats and vegetable oils. It says this delivers a 97% greenhouse gas reduction across the fuel life-cycle compared to fossil fuel diesel.

Show Fullscreen

Moskva metro is using machine learning algorithms to monitor vehicle loadings. The system updates every 10 sec, factoring in the type and capacity of vehicles, major transfer points and time-specific data, with the information made available through the metro’s app.