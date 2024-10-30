Show Fullscreen

On October 9 operator PT KAI announced that it had signed a strategic partnership for manufacturer PT Inka to maintain the 31 six-car driverless trainsets on the Jabodebek LRT elevated metro serving the Jakarta area.

A 700 m long extension of Stuttgart Line U5 from Leinfelden station to Leinfelden Neuer Markt opened on October 18.

On October 11 Novosibirsk metro operator Novosibirski Metropolitena awarded Transmashholding two contracts to supply a total of four 81-725/726/727 type five-car trainsets by the second quarter of 2026. Under one contract, TMH Urban Transport is to supply three trainsets on leasing terms through Sberbank Leasing, and under the other contract TMH’s Metrowagonmash subsidiary is to supply one further train. The vehicles will be based on the Baltiets design which TMH has been supplying to St Petersburg since 2022.

Russian state leasing company GTLK has awarded PK TS a contract to supply five 71-911EM Lionet four-axle fully low-floor trams to Saratov by the end of November as part of the national Safe High-Quality Roads programme.

Three route options are being studied for a proposed extension of Dresden tram Route 8 from Hellerau to a semiconductor factory currently being built by TSMC. The city council is expected to select an option at the end of the year.

Investors have expressed interest in building a metro in Bishkek, Mayor Aibek Junushaliev has told Kyrgyzstan‘s parliament.

Systra announced on October 14 that the city of Cluj-Napoca had awarded it a project management contract to supervise design and construction of the city’s first metro line. Construction of the 21 km driverless metro line has been under construction since June.

Demetrius Crichlow has been appointed as President of New York City Transit, after holding in the role in an interim capacity since May. Tim Mulligan, who was Deputy Chief Development Officer at MTA Construction & Development, has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief of the Rolling Stock Programme. Mersida Ibric has been named Chief People Officer after serving six months in an acting capacity.

On October 21 Petr Witowski was removed as Chairman of the board and General Manager of Praha city transport authority DPP. He has been replaced on an interim basis by Ladislav Urbánek. Jiří Špička and Marek Kopřiva resigned from the board and have been replaced by DPP’s Director of Economy Jiří Pařízek and Director of Technology Jan Šurovský.

Richard Brooks has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of West Midlands Combined Authority owned Birmingham tram operator Midland Metro Ltd. He is a former Customer Experience Director at West Midlands Trains, and previously a Commercial Director at suburban operator London Midland.