A 500 m one-stop extension of Sevilla tram Line T1 from Eduardo Dato to Luis de Morales opened on November 18. A further one-stop extension to Santa Justa is under construction.

PK TS has completed deliveries of 50 single-section 71-911E Lionet and 12 three-section 71-932 Nevsky trams under a 4·6bn rouble order placed by Volgograd operator ElektrotransportPlus in September 2023.

The municipality of Bologna has unveiled visualisations of the 33 trams ordered in October from CAF for use on the two-line network currently under construction. It has called for the public to vote online to choose from two exterior livery options by December 8.

A consortium of TYPSA and Ramboll has won contracts for preliminary and detailed design of Storstockholms Lokaltrafik’s planned Yellow metro line. This automated metro would cover an 8 km route and serve six stations between Fridhemsplan and Älvsjö, south of Stockholm city centre. The contract runs from autumn 2024 until the line’s planned opening around 2034.

Metro de Madrid has finalised an order for CAF to supply 40 six-car small-profile trainsets with wide gangways for Line 1. The €498·2m contract includes a programme to optimise the life-cycle of the fleet, and options for more trainsets. There is the possibility of semi-automatic operation of GoA2, and upgrading to GoA3 driverless operation with an onboard assistant. The order is being financed using European Investment Bank loans.

Denver International Airport has renewed Alstom’s contract to operate and maintain its Innovia automated peoplemover. The contract worth €218m runs from January 1 2025 to December 31 2032.

Liebherr-Transportation Systems is to supply 1 632 levelling actuators for the 102 light rail vehicles that CAF is building for Boston’s Green Line. These will enable precise adjustment of the entrance height by up to 80 mm to match the level of the platform.

Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems supplied the eight platform screen doors for each platform face at the 13 stations on the Thessaloniki metro. R&D and manufacturing was undertaken at Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems (UK) Ltd’s headquarters in Melksham.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport and the European Investment Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding to study the modernisation and expansion of the Baku metro, including the construction of nine more stations, a reduction in headways and lengthening platforms.

Transport for London is undertaking early market engagement ahead of the possible appointment of a company to provided online brand protection services. This would include scanning the web and online marketplaces for any brand infringements, and working with TfL’s brand licensing agents. The service would aim to protect names, the roundel trademark, the ‘Mind the Gap’ wording and the visuals, heritage posters, moquettes, fonts, maps and the Oyster Card brand.