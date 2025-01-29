Show Fullscreen

The first two of the 35 tram vehicles that Basel operator BLT donated to Lviv have been transported on January 20. The Be 4/8 trams, built by Schindler and Siemens, feature a low-floor middle section. 25 of the vehicles are intended for revenue services and the remaining 10 to provide spare parts

A 4·6 km long, seven-stop northern extension of Tampere tram Line 1 opened on January 7, running from Santalahti to Pyhällönpuisto. Project cost was €127m, which is €7·5m below the initial estimate. This includes the purchase of eight additional ForCity Smart Artic X34 trams from Škoda Group at a cost of €34·5m.

On January 25, tram Line T2 in Firenze was extended by 1·8 km from Fortezza to San Marco in the city centre. Trams share T1’s tracks from Santa Maria Novella to Fortezza before running in a loop between Liberta and San Marco, serving five new stops. Travel on the new section is free for two weeks.

On January 10, Mayor Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar announced plans for a 15 km light rail line with 15 stops in Şanlıurfa. It would link Eyyübiye in the south to Karaköprü to the north of the city.

On January 25, the four Moderus Gamma LF 10 AC BD vehicles that Modertrans Poznań has supplied to Schöneicher-Rüdersdorf Strassenbahn entered revenue service on Route 87. They replace two-axle vehicles delivered more than 60 years ago on the route which links Berlin-Rahnsdorf S-Bahn station with Woltersdorf.

New York MTA, design-build contractor Citnalta-Forte JV and designers Urbahn Architects and Gannett Fleming have completed a $300m accessibility upgrade at the 14th Street/Sixth Avenue station complex. MTA Construction & Development was the overall project manager and Naik Group acted as project management consultant.

RATP Dev and ComfortDelGro have formed a consortium to bid for the next København metro operations and maintenance contract which is expected to be tendered this year. The two companies’ Singapore One Rail partnership has been selected to operate and maintain the future Jurong Region Line, and they are part of the ORA consortium with Alstom which will manage Grand Paris Express Line 15 South. The Danish capital’s metro is current operated by the Inmetro consortium of ATM Milano and Hitachi.

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract to install Trainguard MT CBTC equipment on Paris metro Line 12 trains by 2028.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has renewed the contract for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group’s Crystal Mover Services to operate and maintain the 3·5 km peoplemover at Washington Dulles International Airport. The contract runs for 10 years from December 2024.