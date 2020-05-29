Nokia
Nokia creates the technology to connect the world, developing and delivering the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include enterprises that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.
Overcoming the Barriers to FRMCS
A Railway Gazette White Paper, supported by Nokia — launching this September at InnoTrans 2022
Paving the way to FRMCS
On demand version now available
Cyber-securing our railways
The digitalization of railways is well underway. Railways have increasingly embraced commercially available technologies that offer improved capabilities at reduced cost. The scale of innovation in the ICT field is impossible to replicate in the much smaller railway sector, so it is a natural evolution. Unfortunately, tapping these more general ...
The IoT-enabled railway
From smarter and safer stations to predictive maintenance of infrastructure and rolling stock, the modern railway has the potential to transform its operations by embracing IoT sensors, machine learning and AI-driven analytics. Yet realising the potential of such technology in a live railway environment remains a challenge.
Securing a digital railway
Digitisation of main line and urban railways is gathering pace as policymakers push operators and infrastructure managers to enhance the capacity and efficiency of their networks. But with the widespread adoption of networked tools comes an increasing need to mitigate the risks posed by cyber threats.
The Cybersecure Railway
The Metro of the Future
High-capacity urban rail networks are becoming the essential mobility backbone of the modern city. Yet as we move into an era of technology-enabled ‘smart urbanisation’, metro operators and project developers will need to keep pace with changing user expectations while seeking to maximise operational efficiency.