Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Low-floor gauge-changing panoramic coaches have been added to enhance the accessibility of GoldenPass Express services between Montreux, Zweisimmen and Interlaken Ost

In 2020-21 Stadler supplied an initial 19 coaches for the service, which operate as four four-car sets plus three spare cars.

The SFr12m order for an additional four cars with low floors was placed in December 2021, financed by Montreux-Oberland Bahn with the support of the cantons of Bern, Vaud and Fribourg and the national government.

Show Fullscreen

The design was developed by Stadler in collaboration with the Inclusion Handicap organisation of disability groups to comply with federal accessibility rules.

They coaches have 39 second class seats, and enable each rake to include one low-floor vehicle.