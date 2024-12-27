FRANCE: Another tranche of local rail services was launched in the Grand Est région serving Strasbourg and surrounding towns with the December 15 timetable change.

Forming the next stage of the Réseau Express Métropolitain Européen programme, the expansion adds 30 more regular weekday trains and 17 weekend services. Details were announced at a press conference on December 17 attended by regional President Franck Leroy, Eurométropole President Pia Imbs and representatives from SNCF.

Since the initial launch of the REME network at the end of December 2022, around 700 additional services a week have been introduced. On the busiest routes serving Haguenau, Molsheim, Séléstat, Mommenheim and Barr half-hourly trains now operate from 05.00 to 22.00. Timetables have been altered to provide better connections to and from early and late Paris TGV services, and direct trains have been introduced on the 88 km route between Saverne and Séléstat via Strasbourg.

The decision to add further services reflects a 15% rise in traffic. Grand Est says that travel on the Strasbourg – Séléstat via Molsheim route has risen by 27% with Strasbourg – Niederbronn services attracting a 41% increase. The overall increase in local rail travel follows a difficult debut for the REME programme when many trains ran late or were cancelled. Local officials accept that problems persist on certain routes, particularly with punctuality.

Future plans include 30 min interval services on the whole local network, with 15 min intervals planned for the busiest routes. The REME programme is viewed as the first of a series of regional express networks outside Paris, with similar schemes at various stages of development in 15 other cities or urban areas across France.